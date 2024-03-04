Starting the Week with Possible Record Setting Heat and the Chance for Thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — A foggy start to the morning will quickly diminish as we head into the afternoon hours where temps will soar into the 60's with a possible record high of 68. Overnight, a cold front will advance through our area around 7 AM where possible Scattered Thunderstorms could impact your drive to work or getting the kids to school. The severe threat associated with this system is still low due to the lack of instability. However, our neighborhoods could see up to .5 an inch of rainfall tomorrow. Following Tuesday, temps will drop into the mid to upper 40's, which is still above average for this time of year. We're tracking more precipitation for our area heading into the weekend on Friday into Saturday. Sunday, we could see a return to normal with a 38 degree high expected.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook