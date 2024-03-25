Starting the week with Above Average Temps and a Chance for Thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — Heading into this week, we are looking at above average temperatures for the next 48 hours with high temps in the upper 50's throughout most of our neighborhoods. Today will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for an isolated shower this morning, but no big impacts are expected with this. Winds will pick up this afternoon and this evening in the mid to upper 30 mph range from the southeast.

We are watching Tuesday however, as a low pressure system approaches Michigan, allowing for uniform rain ahead of a warm front that could be heavy at times during the morning hours. Coupled with gusty winds, some visibility issues could prevail for the Tuesday morning commute. During Tuesday afternoon, we are watching as showers will turn isolated as the warm front passes through and temperatures climb into the upper 50's.

At around 4 PM on Tuesday, we are watching as another batch of scattered precipitation enters the area where we are watching a prominent arrival of moisture and some elevating instability ahead of the cold front that could kick off a Thunderstorm. This could be possible for all of our neighborhoods with a slight favor towards our southern communities.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook