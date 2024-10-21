Starting the Week Off Feeling Like Summer

LANSING, Mich. — Last week, we were watching a gradually rising temperature trend in our neighborhoods. We are feeling the warmest of that trend today with plentiful sunshine expected with high temperatures expected to rise in the mid to upper 70's.

With high pressure still located to the south of us allowing for clear skies and warm air advecting in from the southwest, our neighborhoods are going to be feeling more like summer today than fall.

We are tracking the return of cloud cover overnight tonight into tomorrow morning without any chances for precipitation. We do have a few chances to see some rain this week. However, it does not look to be large in quantity. Overnight Thursday and into Wednesday, a cold front is expected to sweep through allowing for chances for rain during the first half of Wednesday.

This cold front will also cool our temperatures back into the lower 60's for us. This is still warmer than average for this time of year.

Our next best chance for precipitation comes to end the week on Friday morning with a similar scenario with a cold front sweeping through from the northwest. At the moment, we are not watching for a lot rainfall with either of these two systems. We will be watching closely as our neighborhoods could really use the rain.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook