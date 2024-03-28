Spring Weather to End Our Week Before More Rounds of Precip

LANSING, Mich. — Following a wet start to the week, we will be returning to normal, more "spring-like" weather to finish the week out. We will have a mainly sunny sky today with temperatures climbing into the mid 40's throughout most of our neighborhoods. Winds will gust in the low to mid 20 mph hour range this afternoon around 1:30 PM.

As we head into Friday, temps will return back to normal with highs in the low 50's, where temps should be for this time of year. The sun will continue into Friday as well allowing for a nice Spring day to end the week.

Saturday morning marks our next chance for precip in the form of rain. A low pressure system moves in from the west and sticks mainly in our southern communities as it tracks along the Michigan/Ohio/Indiana border. Some possible thunder could roll in Saturday morning, but the severe impacts still remain low.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook