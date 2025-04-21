Spring warmth ahead all week, storms possible starting Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will begin to decrease tonight as an area of low pressure and a cold front track east of the state. Temperatures will take a dip to around average, with lows in the upper 30s. Gusty winds from Monday will gradually subside as well, but we can generally expect westerly winds at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times through daybreak.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

High pressure briefly wedges its way in over the Great Lakes on Tuesday, getting the day started with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to trickle back in during the afternoon and evening, as highs find their way into the low 60s. We expect to stay dry during the day, but a warm front approaching from the southwest could bring a few showers to our neighborhoods on Tuesday night. Lows will remain much milder as a result, only falling to around 50 degrees.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

We get another surge of warmth for the second half of the week. The passing warm front will allow highs to jump to around 70 on Wednesday, but we'll be watching the skies for a passing shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most of us should stay dry, but keep an eye to the sky if you plan on getting outside.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Thursday

Temps climb even higher on Thursday as more unseasonably warm air spills out of the central United States. Highs are set for the mid 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll need to keep an eye out for some thunderstorms later in the evening, but the majority of the day should be dry. Showers and thunderstorms will then linger on Friday as a disturbance passes through the region, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs Friday in the low 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Friday

We'll cool off a bit for the weekend, but it looks pleasant overall. Leftover showers will clear out quickly on Saturday morning, leaving some sun behind for the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sun and clouds continue on Sunday, with highs returning to the mid 60s.

