Spring-like temperatures return with rain Tuesday & Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — A warm front tracking across the state will produce a few spotty rain or snow showers this evening before allowing a few breaks in the clouds to develop. These will eventually be followed by a more widespread wave of showers after 4:00 AM, set to become a steadier rain by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures in the mid 30s this evening will serve as tonight's lows, with readings climbing to the upper 30s by sunrise.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Tuesday

Tuesday morning's commute will be greeted with occasional rain, so you may want to give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination. A short lull in the rain is possible around midday through mid-afternoon, but rain will become increasingly steady and heavy around the evening commute and persist into Tuesday night. The upside to the returning wet weather will be warmer temperatures, with highs Tuesday topping out around 50 degrees. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Tuesday

Rain on Tuesday night will continue until around 3:00 AM, then taper off in favor of a drier start on Wednesday morning. We won't stray dry for long, as low pressure tracking directly over Michigan will bring a renewed wave of occasional rain for the afternoon and evening hours. With highs set for the mid 50s, a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible along with continued breezy conditions.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Wednesday

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Thursday

The rain will eventually end as snow showers overnight Wednesday as colder air pours in on the back side of the system. No snow accumulation is expected, but rainfall totals of 1" to 1.50" are expected across the majority of our neighborhoods by storm's end.

WSYM Futurecast Rainfall, ending 12:00 AM Thursday

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook