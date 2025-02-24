Spring-like temperatures continue through midweek with a few showers

LANSING, Mich. — It's not often we get to say this, but Monday proved to be a real treat to kick off the new work week! After highs soared into the upper 40s across most of our neighborhoods, we'll remain unseasonably mild in the low temperature department tonight. Lows will only fall to the mid 30s, when just one week ago they were dipping below zero. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with the chance for a few stray showers, mainly for neighborhoods along and south of I-94.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Tuesday

A slightly more widespread round of showers is possible Tuesday morning as a small disturbance tracks by to our south across Indiana and Ohio. These could make for a wet morning commute, in addition to any wet areas from snowmelt, so be prepared to slow down at times. Showers will end before lunchtime, leaving mostly cloudy skies in place for the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 40s, with WNW wind at 6-12 mph, making for a pleasant afternoon to get out for some fresh air.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, 2:00 PM Tuesday

A larger disturbance will bring more persistent showers to the area throughout the day on Wednesday. Some snow could briefly mix in at the onset of things Wednesday morning as temps start the day in the upper 20s, but everything will quickly change to rain as highs climb to the low 40s. While widespread significant flooding is not expected, the combination of snowmelt and showers could leave us with localized ponding on roads in low-lying or poor-drainage areas. Stay alert on the roads and keep your umbrella handy!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Wednesday

A cooldown begins on Thursday as we monitor the potential for a few more small disturbances for the end of the week. Highs will scale back to the middle and upper 30s Thursday and Friday, with a chance for rain & snow showers both days. Some leftovers could stick around into Saturday morning, but the bulk of the weekend is looking dry. Highs will hold in the low to mid 30s, so even with the cooldown, we don't appear to be bracing for any new Arctic blasts in the near future.

