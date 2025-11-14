Spring-like temperatures and a few showers on Saturday before a cooldown reaches Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A warm front moving out of the central United States will approach the Great Lakes tonight. As a result, mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to increasing clouds overnight. SSW winds at 5-10 mph will keep temperatures mild by mid-November standards, with lows only dipping into the mid 40s.

As the warm front sweeps through the region on Saturday, temperatures will quickly surge into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few showers will be possible, mainly between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM when an area of low pressure and a cold front move through the Great Lakes. Some sun will begin to break out later in the afternoon as the system moves east. Expect breezy conditions as southwesterly winds pick up to 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures will settle back toward normal on Sunday in the wake of the passing cold front. We'll be dry under partly cloudy skies though, as highs return to the mid 40s. That dry weather will persist Monday through Wednesday, with a good blend of sun and clouds each day thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will run pretty consistent through this stretch with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Thursday will bring our next chance for showers as a new storm system emerges from the central United States. Trends point to the showers arriving later in the afternoon, but could give way to periods or steadier rain on Friday. The rain will come with a bump in the temperatures with highs climbing to the low 50s, but could spell trouble for Silver Bells getting underway in Lansing. Check back for forecast updates throughout the week!

