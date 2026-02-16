Spring-like conditions continue with rain on the horizon for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will gradually go on the increase tonight as temperatures cool and a weak frontal boundary moves across the state. No significant rain is expected, but some patchy drizzle and fog will become possible after midnight. Temperatures will wind up in the low 30s by daybreak, which is around where average high temperatures should be at this point in February.

Skies will be a bit cloudier on Tuesday, but we'll still work in some sunshine from time to time. More importantly, we'll hang on to our recent Spring-like temperatures as well. Highs will top out around 50 in most neighborhoods, with light ESE winds at 5-10 mph.

A frontal boundary stalled over the Ohio Valley will begin to lift northward on Tuesday night as an area of low pressure moves out of the Rockies. This will begin to push showers into our neighborhoods between 10:00 PM and midnight, followed by periods of steadier rain overnight into Wednesday morning. A few stray rumbles of thunder will be possible as well, with lows only falling to around 40 degrees.

Rain will wrap up after 9:00 AM Wednesday, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. With the warm front lifting north of the area, temperatures will get a big boost. Highs will top out around 60 degrees, with breezy SW winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday will give us one more day of Spring temperatures in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. From there, a new disturbance triggers a shift back toward reality in time for the weekend. A round of showers Thursday night into Friday will be followed by a cold front that will pull highs back to the mid 40s on Friday. From there, we'll continue dipping into the 30s over the weekend, with the chance for rain and/or snow showers both days. It won't be as brutal as late-January, but will mark a steep change after nearly a week of mild conditions.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

