Spotty storms possible again Friday, followed by a comfortable weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Thunderstorms will become more isolated this evening, but you'll still want to keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being out and about. Additional showers will be possible overnight as a cold front continues to drift south across the region, and we'll also be on the lookout for some patchy fog developing around daybreak. Winds are expected to turn calm with lows in the mid 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds for the majority of the day. With the cold front stalling just south of the state however, isolated showers and some thunderstorms will be possible again in the afternoon. Most of the focus will fall along and south of I-94, but a stray storm can't be ruled out regionwide. Keep an eye on the sky if you plan to be outside, and expect slightly more comfortable highs in the low 80s.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Humidity breaks over the weekend, and we get to enjoy some comfortable summer warmth under mostly sunny skies. Highs Saturday and Sunday with top out in the mid 80s, and you'll want to get out and make the most of it because we'll be settling into another stretch of hot and humid weather next week.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 7/9/2026

In fact, it's looking like another official heat wave is on the way as a ridge of high pressure expands across the central United States and into the Great Lakes. Highs are set to return to the low 90s starting on Monday, with humidity levels ticking higher, too. This will have it feeling more like the mid and upper 90s, and current forecast trends point to the heat lasting at least through next Thursday. We'll at least pick up the chance for isolated thunderstorms beginning on Wednesday, but be ready to keep cool and hydrated once again!

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