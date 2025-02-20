Spotty snow showers possible into Thursday, milder for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated snow showers will be possible across our neighborhoods tonight as a weak disturbance tracks south across the state. A fresh dusting of snow will be possible by daybreak, which could make for isolated slick spots on the roads, but no significant snow accumulation is expected. Lows will not be as cold as the past few nights, falling to the low teens.

WSYM Temperature and Wind Chill Forecast, Thursday

A few leftover snow showers will be possible on Thursday along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will remain significantly below average, but highs will at least find their way back into the low 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Thursday

Friday kicks off a stretch of dry weather that still looks likely to hold through the upcoming weekend. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Friday through Sunday, with snow showers taking a break for a bit. The bigger story will be a gradual warming trend. Highs will reach the mid 20s through the first half of the weekend, then return to the low 30s on Sunday.

WSYM Fox 47 7-Day Forecast

Next week may get off to a messy start as a new disturbance tracks across the Great Lakes. A couple of rounds of rain and snow will be possible across Monday and Tuesday, but with the upside of highs climbing to near 40 degrees. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

