Spotty shower or storm with decreasing clouds

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies are to linger with even a few spotty light showers this morning and early afternoon as well. A couple thunderstorms are possible also. Perhaps the best chance for rain will come Wednesday morning as the cold front finally pushes through the area. Up until that point, temperatures will remain above average for this time of the year, reaching the 70s and 80s each day. It does look cooler to finish the work week and we may only reach the mid/upper 60s for the start of the long, holiday Memorial Day weekend. Steadier, widespread rain is also possible Thursday night into Friday before a dry holiday weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few spotty showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds southwest/west at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 60s. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Brisk southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Late evening / overnight rain developing. Highs near 70 degrees.

