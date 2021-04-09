Some showers Friday and Cooler

LANSING, Mich. — A few thunderstorms will remain possible through about 11 p.m. tonight. While the storms are not expected to be severe, they may contain frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Overnight we will have some scattered showers around as temps fall to near 50. Friday will yield a few showers and cooler temps with highs in the low 60s. Perhaps our biggest rainfall of the week arrives Saturday afternoon and evening when some locations may pick up an inch or more of rain. Again, showers will linger into Sunday. The general trend going into next week will be for spotty showers and cooler temps. Although it will not rain a lot each day, the chance for wet weather is not zero.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and maybe a rumble of thunder. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening rain developing. It may be moderate to heavy at times, especially south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Highs in the 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook