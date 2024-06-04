Some like it hot: If you do you'll love today's weather

LANSING, Mich. — On average we are topping out around 87° today. A couple areas will come in a little cooler at 85° but it's time to get out the sun dresses and shorts. We will have partly cloudy conditions will plenty of sunshine and the rain should hold out until late tonight. Then, rain with the possibility of thunderstorms will move in after midnight.

Wednesday will be a rainy one and those showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms. We have a marginal risk for those storms to become severe, the biggest concern with this weather event will be winds.

Thursday expect showers to linger early, then things should dry out. We have small chances for showers through the weekend, but we should be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to trend on the cooler side starting Thursday. By Friday, we will only top out around 69°. For the weekend, expect temperatures to be in the low 70s.

