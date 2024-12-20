Snowy conditions today and colder temperatures on the way

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 AM as hazardous road conditions continue. Snow will persist through the morning hours, gradually tapering off for some areas by 4:00 PM and becoming isolated by 7:00 PM. Heading out the door, temperatures will be around 29°F, climbing to a high of 33°F this afternoon. However, gusty winds reaching into the 20s will make it feel about 10 degrees colder, so be sure to bundle up!

Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, we’ll enjoy partly sunny skies, but temperatures will stay chilly. Highs will only reach the 20s, with overnight lows dropping to a brisk 7°F on Saturday—the official first day of winter.

Monday kicks off a warming trend, with highs reaching the mid 30s, but it will also bring a return of snow. Snow is expected throughout the day and evening, with a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow due to temperatures topping out around 36°F.

From Tuesday through Thursday, conditions will stay mostly dry, but there’s a slight chance for light rain or snow showers. Temperatures will continue to trend upward, reaching the mid-30s, and by Thursday, we could see highs near 42°F.

Stay safe and warm as we navigate this wintry weather pattern, and enjoy the start of the winter season!

