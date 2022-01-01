Snowy and chilly start to 2022

MID-MICHIGAN — A more substantial system we have been tracking for days will arrive this afternoon and evening. This will bring more significant snow to mid-Michigan. The snowfall is expected to be steadiest in the early evening Saturday into early Sunday. Colder air moves in for Sunday and Monday with moderation expected for Tuesday and early Wednesday. Another blast of frigid air is to arrive later Wednesday lasting into Thursday and Friday. More snow will be possible Wednesday into Thursday.

TODAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY 2022: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations likely. We expect the snow to be steady to moderate at times. Temps falling into the 20s during the day from early morning highs in the middle 30s. North northeast winds around 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with snow likely. It will start to taper off by daybreak. Lows in the teens. Winds north at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Early morning snow tapers off to lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 131. Colder too with highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Lingering morning lake flurries; otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

