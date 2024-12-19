Snow to Bring Possible Travel Hazards for the Friday AM Commute

LANSING, Mich. — We're tracking our second batch of snow later this afternoon and evening that could bring possible travel hazards for the Friday morning commute. This second upper level wave and near surface low pressure system will drive snow showers in our neighborhoods.

Timing for heavier snow looks to trend later in the evening hours tonight at around 9 PM. However, we could see snow showers begin as early as 1 PM today in the form of flurries. If traveling this evening, we could still see some slick spots and light accumulations. However, the brunt of this system looks to bring hazards for the Friday AM commute where you can see how much snow we're getting below.

Fox 47 News Snow Accumulations Beginning Tonight

This snow is looking to end in the Friday evening time slot. Following the snow, we will be drying out as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes region. With this, comes cooler temperatures. Highs in our neighborhoods are trending in the lowers 20's with overnight lows in the single digits. Make sure you are bundling up.

For the holiday, we are tracking chances for precipitation heading in to the start of the holiday week. However, a drying trend begins on Christmas Day. We could see some changes still to the holiday forecast and we will keep you updated.

