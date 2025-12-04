Snow showers give way to Arctic air across Mid-Michigan

WSYM Overnight Lows, Thursday Night

Clouds will begin to decrease overnight as snow showers depart. That clearing will help temperatures to take a steep dip. Lows will wind up around 10 degrees in most neighborhoods, with winds chills in the single-digits by daybreak.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Arctic high pressure over the Dakotas will gradually settle in over the Great Lakes region on Thursday. Upside is, we get partly to mostly sunny skies out of the deal. The downside, high temperatures will clock in close to 20 degrees below average. Thursday's forecast high of 20 degrees in Lansing will also come close to the record for the coldest high temperature on December 4, which is 18 degrees set in 1886. Even with a light breeze, wind chills will still hover in the teens throughout the day, so don't let the sunshine fool you. Continue to bundle up!

WSYM Coldest High Temperature, December 4, Lansing

Partly cloudy skies will continue on Thursday night, with the cold really sharpening on us. Lows will plummet to the single-digits, also close to 20 degrees below normal for early-December. Following that, we'll see a blend of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs remaining stuck in the mid 20s.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/3/2025

Don't expect any real warmup over the weekend. A weak disturbance could bring a few stray snow showers to our neighborhoods on Saturday, but no significant impacts are expected. Highs will at least manage to reach the low 30s for the start of the weekend, but it's right back to the mid 20s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

Monday keeps it cold in the mid 20s, but with a better dose of sunshine. From there, chances appear to be increasing for temperatures to, at least briefly, climb above freezing next week. A pair of disturbances are currently expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Tuesday's will bring plain snow showers as highs remain in the low 30s, but current trends point to highs reaching the mid 30s on Wednesday, leading to more of a rain/snow mix.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

