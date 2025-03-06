Snow showers roll in for Friday, then a sunnier weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Our Thursday evening kicks off with clear skies and much colder temperatures than we had on Wednesday evening. Temperatures will start in the low 30s for most of us, with lingering breezy conditions making it feel more like the upper teens and low 20s. Clouds will eventually go back on the increase overnight ahead of our next disturbance, but we'll remain dry as lows dip into the upper 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday

An area of low pressure will track just south of us across Indiana and Ohio on Friday, bringing our next chance of snow showers with it. After a dry morning commute, scattered snow showers will begin to spread over the area around lunchtime and continue through the evening commute. Snow is expected to be more intermittent around the Capital Region and I-96, and possibly a bit steadier along and south of I-94.

WSYM Temperature and Wind Chill Forecast, Friday

Some light snow accumulations of 1" or less are possible, as there are a few factors working against this disturbance. First, temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the middle and upper 30s, likely resulting in some rain mixing with the snow. Additionally, the slightly higher sun angle, regardless of cloud cover, should tend to keep the ground slightly warmer during the day when the majority of any snow will be falling. Finally, snowfall intensity is likely to be lighter with this disturbance overall. Stay alert for slick roads regardless, but this does not look like a snow event that will require too much cleanup.

Getting beyond whatever snow falls on Friday, we kick off a stretch of dry and sunnier weather beginning on Saturday! Partly cloudy skies will get the weekend started with highs in the upper 30s. We spring forward an hour Saturday night into Sunday, and our temperatures look like they'll be playing along. Highs Sunday will get back to the mid 40s with another round of partly cloudy skies.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue on Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures take a very Spring-like turn. Readings will climb to the low 50s on Monday, with a run at 60 degrees expected on Tuesday!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook