Snow showers return to Mid-Michigan tonight, more expected on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight as a new storm system tracks out of the northern Plains. Scattered snow showers will begin to trickle in across some neighborhoods after 2:00 AM, leading to a light dusting in many areas by daybreak.

Temperatures will not be as cold as Thursday night, fortunately. Lows will hover in the low 20s for much of the evening, before climbing toward the upper 20s overnight as winds pivot southwest at 10-15 mph.

Hard pressed to call it a warmup, but temperatures will manage to climb back into the low 30s on Saturday. A few leftover snow showers from tonight's disturbance will be possible in the morning, but the day will be quiet otherwise with mostly cloudy skies.

A second disturbance arrives late Saturday night, bringing another batch of light snow with it for the first half of Sunday. This system will be a bit more organized, leading to a light accumulation of around 1" in most neighborhoods by Sunday afternoon. Locally higher amounts up to 2" of snow will be possible, but are not expected to be the norm. Highs Sunday will slip back toward the mid 20s with winds shifting northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday keeps it cold in the mid 20s, but with partly cloudy skies making a brief return. A pair of disturbances are currently expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Tuesday's will bring plain snow showers as highs remain in the low 30s, but current trends point to highs reaching the mid 30s on Wednesday, leading to more of a rain/snow mix.

