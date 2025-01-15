Snow showers return overnight with milder temps ahead through Friday

LANSING, Mich. — After some brief clearing on Wednesday afternoon, clouds will quickly sweep back in over our neighborhoods this evening ahead of a new disturbance. A clipper system diving south out of Canada will begin to push scattered snow showers across Mid-Michigan after midnight, making for some slick travel here and there into the Thursday morning commute. Lows will dip to the upper teens early, then climb back to around 20 degrees by daybreak.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Thursday

Scattered snow showers will continue through Thursday morning as the clipper system track just north of Lake Huron. Most of the activity will taper off after lunchtime, but some leftover lake effect snow showers could linger into the evening, mainly for areas south of Lansing. Total snow accumulation will be limited to 1" or less across our neighborhoods, just enough to freshen up the snow already on the ground. Highs will get a nice bump into the low 30s, putting us right around average for a change. Even with winds out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, wind chills at worst will fall into the 20s.

WSYM Snowfall Potential through 7:00 PM Thursday

Friday's still looking like a pleasant end to the work week, with morning clouds giving way to increasing sunshine. Highs will remain around normal in the low 30s, with lighter winds. That will quickly be followed by a new disturbance late Friday night. Some uncertainly still exists around the timing and exact track of the system, but a wave of mixed precipitation and snow will be possible through the first half of Saturday before the coldest air of the season so far moves in.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

After hitting a high in the low 30s Saturday morning, temperatures will plummet in the wake of a passing cold front. Lows will fall to the single-digits on Saturday night, and we won't do much better all the way through at least Wednesday. An Arctic air mass will trigger a fresh outbreak of lake effect snow showers Sunday through Tuesday, with brutally cold conditions through that stretch. Highs will hold in the low teens Sunday, and only reach the single-digits on Monday and Tuesday. Lows will also plummet below zero Monday and Tuesday nights, with any wind making the cold more dangerous.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook