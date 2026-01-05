Snow showers move in tonight and linger into early Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight:

Snow showers move across our neighborhoods. Light accumulation is expected. Overnight lows should be 25°F, with winds out of the south at 8mph.

Monday:

Scattered snow showers linger during the very early morning hours, but we would be dry about 6:00 a.m., just in time for your morning commute.

Highs are expected to reach about 36°F, with winds out of the SW at 7mph.

Tuesday:

Warmer air starts to move in, accompanied by a low-pressure system that will bring widespread rain and freezing rain at times. Highs are expected to reach 40°F.

Wednesday:

We dry out nicely with mostly cloudy conditions. Warmer temperatures continue topping out around 40°F, and lows reach about 32°F.

Thursday-Friday:

Temperatures top out in the mid-upper 40s, with rain showers each day, as a news system moves in from the west across our neighborhoods.

Saturday:

Chances for rain and snow showers at times, reach highs of about 37°F, but lows get back into the low 20s.

