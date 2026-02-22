Snow Showers Move In Overnight, Light Accumulation Sunday Across Our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Snow showers move in overnight and will impact neighborhoods across our area early Sunday morning.

After a mostly cloudy and dry day Saturday, conditions begin changing late tonight. Snow showers develop after midnight, first across areas southwest of the viewing area, then spreading northeast across our neighborhoods toward sunrise.

Overnight lows fall to around 28 degrees, allowing roads to cool ahead of the snow.

Sunday: Scattered Snow Showers, Slick Spots Possible

By early Sunday morning, scattered snow showers will be falling across Mid-Michigan.

High temperatures reach 34 degrees, and while accumulation looks light, even minor snowfall can create slick and slippery spots on untreated roads — especially during the morning hours.

Snow showers remain scattered into the afternoon before tapering off Sunday evening. Any lingering activity clears out Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees.

Monday: Cold but Drier

Monday turns quieter but colder.

Highs only reach 27 degrees under partly sunny skies. That’s below the seasonal average of 35 degrees for this time of year.

Monday night drops even colder, with lows near 13 degrees.

Tuesday: Clipper System Brings More Snow

Another fast-moving system arrives Tuesday.

An Alberta clipper will bring another round of snow showers across our neighborhoods. Highs climb to 33 degrees, still slightly below normal.

While significant accumulation is not expected, brief bursts of snow could impact travel at times.

Wednesday: Warmer Air, Rain and Snow Mix

A stronger low-pressure system moves through on Wednesday.

Temperatures rebound to 38 degrees, allowing for a mix of rain and snow showers. With readings edging closer to 40 degrees, snow accumulation looks more limited compared to earlier in the week.

Late Week Warm-Up

We begin trending milder late week:



Thursday: High near 35 degrees, partly sunny with a few snow showers possible

Friday: High near 45 degrees, mostly sunny

Saturday: Mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds

After several colder days to start the week, temperatures moderate heading into next weekend.

The Bottom Line

Light snow arrives overnight and continues in scattered fashion Sunday. Another round of snow moves in Tuesday, followed by a rain and snow mix Wednesday as temperatures rebound.

Winter is still with us for now — but a gradual warm-up is on the way across our neighborhoods.

