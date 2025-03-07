Snow showers head out tonight, drier and warmer weather ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered snow showers this evening will remain most widespread along and south of I-94, but everyone should be on the lookout for at least a few flakes through 8:00 PM. A quick dusting of snow will be possible in some areas after sunset, along with the potential for slick roads conditions, so be careful if heading out!

WSYM Overnight Planner

Skies will begin to clear after midnight, with lows finding their way down into the low 20s in the wake of a cold front. Winds out of the NNW at 6-12 mph will force wind chills down into the teens at times.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

Saturday will start off with a bit of sunshine followed by an increase in clouds during the afternoon. This as a small disturbance cuts across the state. The overwhelming majority of our neighborhoods will remain dry, but a stray flurry or sprinkle can't be completely ruled out. Highs Saturday will remain on par with Friday's, in the middle to upper 30s.

WSYM Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 AM Sunday

Remember to set your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2:00 AM Sunday!

From there, we are off and running into a pleasant stretch of Spring-like weather! Partly cloudy skies take over with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s on our first day of Daylight Saving Time.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We really start to warm up on Monday, as mostly sunny skies help to propel high temperatures into the middle and upper 50s! Tuesday looks even better as we take a run at 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. A brief dip back to highs in the low 50s comes in for Wednesday and Thursday, but another run at 60 looks possible by Friday!

