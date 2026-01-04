Snow showers for Sunday night into Monday but rain and warmer temps next week

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday:
It's another cold one with highs reaching about 27°F. Mostly cloudy conditions prevail during the day, but after midnight, a shortwave starts to move through bring snow showers that linger into Monday.
Monday:
Scattered snow showers kick off the day, but we should dry out by lunchtime. Highs are expected to reach about 34°F,
Tuesday:
Warmer air starts to move in, but precipitation continues. Expect rain at times during the day, with the possibility of a wintry mix. Highs are expected to reach 41°F.
Wednesday:
We dry out nicely with partly cloudy conditions. Warmer temperatures continue topping out around 40°F.
Thursday-Friday:
Temperatures top out in the mid-upper 40s, with rain showers each day.
Saturday:
Chances for rain and snow showers at times, so keep watching as we time things out. Temperatures dip a little, only topping out about 37°F.
