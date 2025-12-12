Snow showers followed by arctic cold air starting tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Friday:

Out the door this morning, temperatures are in the teens, but we will eventually see temperatures climb to a high of about 27°F. Partly-mostly cloudy conditions loom over our neighborhoods. Tonight, things become more active. A shortwave slides in late, bringing lake-effect snow overnight into early Saturday. Expect 1-3" from late Friday through Saturday, while not a lot, it is enough to create slick conditions on the roads and have you working the shovel again.

Saturday:

This is the day you feel the Arctic air. Highs only top out in the teens. Overnight lows fall into the single digits, and a few spots could slip just below zero. However, "feels like" temperatures will be in the negative, so bundle up! It is a day when the cold hits you immediately.

Sunday:

Partly sunny but still cold. Highs only reach the low twenties. Lows drop back near six degrees Sunday night, and feel like temperatures will be well below zero again.

Monday:

Similar story. Cold, quiet, and winter firmly in place. Temperatures are only, but the pattern does start to turn as we move into next week.

Next Week – Warming Trend:

Temperatures climb above freezing by Wednesday and Thursday, which will feel like a break after several cold days. However, there is a catch. A few disturbances move through during that warmup. If any arrive while ground temperatures are still cold, we may have to watch for a freezing rain setup. The timing will determine how that plays out.

