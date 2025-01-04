Snow showers diminish overnight, followed by a cold weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue in earnest until midnight tonight. Activity will be heaviest along I-94, and in locations west of Lansing, but all of our neighborhoods can expect at least some light snow showers. Roads will be slick at times, and conditions may change rapidly, so make sure to use extra caution if traveling this evening.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Saturday

Snow showers will diminish overnight, dwindling to just a few spotty leftover by daybreak. Lows will dip to the upper teens, but wind chills will fall well into the single-digits thanks to WNW winds at 10-20 mph.

Leftover flurries on Saturday morning will make a quick exit, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Some sun may manage to fight through the clouds in the afternoon, but it will be fighting against an Arctic air mass. Highs will only top the low 20s, with wind chills continuing to hold in the low teens and single-digits.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday

Sunday looks to give us a better shot as some sunshine as high pressure takes a firmer hold over the Great Lakes. We'll look for partly cloudy skies, with highs remaining cold in the low 20s. From there, it's back to cloudier skies for the first half of next week. Highs will remain consistent in the low to mid 20s with lows dipping to the teens each night.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

