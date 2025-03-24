Snow showers and colder temperatures today but a warmup is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Monday:

It's a colder start to the week, with highs near 36°F. With winds gusting near 40mph, the wind chills are about ten degrees cooler than the actual temperatures. Early morning snow showers may lead to slick roads and a slower commute. These snow showers are scattered but will linger around until the late evening hours, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies to end the day.

Tuesday through Thursday:

Temperatures rebound gradually, reaching the mid to upper 40s and by Thursday, the low 50s. Expect partly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Wednesday could bring a few isolated showers, but overall, it’s a calmer midweek pattern.

Friday:

Spring vibes return as temperatures climb to around 52°F. While skies remain mostly cloudy, scattered showers are possible throughout the day. By Friday night, the rain moves in and sticks around through the weekend.

Next weekend: Saturday and Sunday, expect warmer weather, with temperatures reaching into the low 60s, but it will be wet with rain expected during the day and the night.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook