Snow showers and a drop in high temperatures expected across Mid- Michigan during the second half of the week

LANSING, Mich. — A brief break from precipitation is expected on Monday with partly cloudy conditions and a high temperature of 37 degrees.

Tuesday, Showers are likely across the area ahead of the next cold front. The high temperature reaching 41 degrees and the low temperature will sit at 31 degrees.

The following day, Wednesday, the day will likely begin with a mix of rain and snow showers during the morning hour but a cold front will change the mix on rain and snow into solely snow showers.

Moving into the second half of the week, high temperatures drop to the 20's with the chance for lake effect snow on the way into the weekend.

