Snow showers ahead midweek followed by an Arctic blast

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies will settle back in overnight, but conditions will remain dry heading into Tuesday morning. Lows will be chilly in the low 30s for most of our neighborhoods. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday with highs taking a colder turn back to the middle and upper 30s.

WSYM Chilly air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chillier air will continue to pour in across the state on Wednesday, whipping up a fresh round of scattered lake effect snow showers. Accumulation will be limited to little more than a dusting, but roads will be slick in some spots. Highs Wednesday in the low 30s.

WSYM Scattered snow showers likely on Wednesday.

Thursday brings a shot of Arctic air in from Canada, limiting highs to the middle and upper teens. With breezy conditions along for the ride, expect the real feel to be in the single-digits at times.

WSYM Arctic air arrives Thursday.

