Snow Returns to our Neighborhoods to End the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Winds have died down Friday morning with wind direction now out of the west as we are tracking a dry first half of the day. High temperatures should range in the mid to upper 30's. A system tracking south of Michigan will drive the return of snowfall to our neighborhoods beginning this afternoon.

Precipitation is expected to arrive at around 1 PM this afternoon where we could potentially see a mix between rain and snow to start off. A transition is expected this evening into snow showers that could allow for some slick spots on roadways and light accumulations.

Along and south of I-94 could see up to 1" of snowfall. Areas between I-94 and I-96 could see up to .3" of snowfall. While areas north of I-96 could see trace amounts of snowfall. Major impacts are not expected with this system as precipitation should exit our neighborhoods before midnight tonight.

Fox 47 News We Could See Snow Fall in all of our Neighborhoods

Heading into Saturday, we are looking to stay dry with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30's. We will see yet another shift in our winds from northerly flow to southwesterly flow Saturday evening. We could see wind gusts exceed 30 mph. A similar story takes place Sunday evening as well with wind gusts potentially exceeding 35 mph out of the southwest. This will aid in a warm up in our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Winds Pick Back Up Saturday Evening

Fox 47 News Warmer Than Average Temperatures Favored Next Week

Sunday also marks the start of Daylight Savings Time. We will lose an hour of sleep as we change our clocks ahead one hour. We will have longer daylight hours beginning next week because of this.

Fox 47 News Springing Forward This Sunday as we Swing into Spring

