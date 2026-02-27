Snow returns to close out February, but early March brings another warmup

LANSING, Mich. — Spring made a brief appearance on Friday as a passing warm front helped to elevate temperatures to the mid 50s across our neighborhoods. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy as we head into tonight, with temperatures starting to take a dip as a cold front moves into the region. Lows will wind up in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees by daybreak, with WNW winds at 10-15 mph.

Saturday begins with a bit of sunshine early in the morning, but clouds will quickly go on the increase as a cold front sweeps into the region. Temperatures will briefly climb into the mid 30s early this afternoon, then dive toward the 20s by evening when snow showers move in from the west.

Snow showers will continue through most of Saturday night, tapering off by daybreak Sunday. New snowfall amounts from this system will mostly come in around 1" or less, but locally higher amounts up to 1.5" are possible. Expect slick roads Saturday evening into the first part of Sunday.

The second half of the weekend will feature partly cloudy skies, as more cold air digs in across the region. Highs will only top the upper 20s as we officially kick off March, and we'll get back to the mid 30s on Monday with more sunshine.

A new warming trend begins on Tuesday when a new disturbance brings a wintry mix and some rain to our neighborhoods. Highs will climb to around 40 degrees, and will continue upward through the end of the work week. Readings will climb into the 50s on Thursday and Friday, but we'll have to deal with the chance for some showers both days. Still, those anxious for more Spring weather have plenty to look forward to!

