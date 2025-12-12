Snow returns Friday night ahead of yet another Arctic blast for Mid-Michigan

WSYM Overnight Lows, Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight as we continue to enjoy a break from this week's repeated bouts of accumulating snow. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will take a steep dive into the low and middle teens by daybreak. Luckily, winds will turn calm, so it won't feel worse when you head out in the morning!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

Friday is dry during the day, but our next disturbance will make its arrival sometime in the evening. Highs will reach the upper 20s beforehand, with snow showers breaking out after sunset. Occasional snow showers will continue overnight, leading to around 1" of new accumulation by Saturday morning. Friday night lows will dip to the middle teens.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast ending 8:00 AM Saturday

More snow showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening as another disturbance skirts just south of the region. Snow showers will be most likely for neighborhoods south of Lansing, accompanied by even colder air that will keep Saturday's highs in the upper teens. Lows will plummet into the single-digits Saturday night.

Lake effect snow showers will be left in the wake of Saturday's disturbance, keeping the flakes flying for the second half of the weekend. Highs won't fare much better, holding around 20 degrees, with another round of single-digits lows on Sunday night.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/11/2025

Monday brings yet another disturbance through the Great Lakes. Latest trends have begun to shift the system a bit farther northeast, but the track is still close enough for the potential of snow showers in our neighborhoods. Highs will hang in the low 20s, then head for around 30 degrees on Tuesday with what currently looks like a snow-free day on tap.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday are currently pointing to another warmup, and a significant one at that. Wednesday may throw a few rain and snow showers our way as a weak disturbance moves through the Great Lakes. Highs will get a bump to the upper 30s, and keep climbing toward the mid 40s on Thursday as a new storm system arrives with rain.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.