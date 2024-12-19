Snow overnight sets up a messy Friday, followed by cold weekend sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Light snow will begin to spread back in across our neighborhoods after 10:00 PM this evening as an area of low pressure tracks east out of Iowa. Light to moderate snow will continue throughout the overnight and into the Friday morning commute, setting us up for some messy travel to end the work week. Some isolated school delays or closing are possible, so stay tuned to Fox 47 News for updates.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Friday

Snow will start to wind down after mid-morning on Friday, with a final wave of light snow showers possible on the back side of the system in the afternoon. Heavier accumulation of 2"-3" has shifted mostly to our northern neighborhood along and north of I-69/96. Northernmost neighborhoods like St. Johns could climb into the 3"+ range depending on some enhancement from Lake Michigan. The rest of our area can expect 1"-2" of snow by Friday afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 30s to close out the work week.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast through Friday

Sunshine returns for the weekend thanks to high pressure, but it will be bringing another shot of Arctic air with it. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only reach the low to mid 20s under partly to mostly sunny skies, with lows in the teens and single-digits.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Monday

Another disturbance remains in the cards for Monday. This still looks to predominantly be a snow maker, but with temperatures towing the line right around freezing, there is the potential for some mixing. Those hoping for a White Christmas will need to keep their fingers crossed. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry under cloudy skies, but highs getting to the middle and upper 30s could make it a challenge to keep any snow we pick up on Monday around. We'll keep you updated!

