Snow Moves Out with Sun Returning for the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We're waking up with some snow accumulation outside making it seem more like winter than Spring. A snow report of 3.1" was reported in Pittsford in Hillsdale County at 12:37 AM on Thursday. Snow will be moving out of our neighborhoods as we progress through the morning hours with cloud cover sticking around throughout the afternoon hours.

High temperatures today will range in the lower 40's. This is a tad cooler than what we saw in our neighborhoods on Wednesday. We will see a warming trend as we head into the weekend. Tomorrow, high temps will warm to the lower 50's with the 60's returning to start a brand new week. However, feels like temperatures through Sunday morning will stick on the cooler side with air temp lows in the mid to lower 30's and feels like temps in the 20's.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures Still Trending on the Cool Side for the Rest of Week

Partly cloudy skies with chances to see the sun will previal tomorrow as surface high pressure builds in. We will stay dry with mostly sunny conditions on Saturday with high temps in the mid 50's. It should be a nice spring day for our neighborhoods. Some cloud cover returns for Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50's, possibly reaching 60 in some neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Lansing Neighborhoods Planner

Showers chances also return as early as Sunday evening past sunset. Right now these showers don't look to bring much impacts as our next system will arrive on Monday. High temperatures will range in the mid to lower 60's before a cold front passes through driving showers. It's still a bit early to get into the nitty gritty, but we will be watching this system closely.

Fox 47 News More Showers To End the Weekend and Start the Week

Tuesday marks a cool down in our neighborhoods with high temps in the mid 40's with renewed chances for showers. Looking ahead, we also are favoring cooler than average temperatures for the middle part of the month of April.

Fox 47 News Favoring Cooler Than Average Temperatures from 04/17 - 04/23

