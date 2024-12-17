Snow makes for a messy Wednesday morning, then more Thursday into Friday

LANSING, Mich. — A fast-moving disturbance will bring a wave of snow showers back to our neighborhoods late tonight into Wednesday morning. Snow showers will break out around 5:00 AM, becoming a brief wave of more widespread snow between 7:00 and 9:00 AM, then exiting quickly after 10:00 AM. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Wednesday

Total snow accumulation of less than 1" is expected across Mid-Michigan, but the timing with the morning commute will make for some slick travel during the first half of the day. Clouds will linger in the afternoon, with a few flurries possible as winds pivot toward the northwest. Highs will remain chilly in the mid 30s.

WSYM Snowfall forecast ending 12:00 AM Thursday.

A stronger disturbance will sweep in Thursday evening into Friday, bringing a wave of steadier and heavier snow with it. Spotty snow showers will break out after 8:00 PM Thursday, intensifying into a widespread, heavier snow by the Friday morning commute. Snow-covered roads will likely be an issue for many of us through the first half of Friday, before the snow tapers off in the afternoon as low pressure moves off to the east. 1-3" of accumulation is possible by Friday night. Highs Thursday and Friday will continue to trend colder in the low 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Friday

Winter officially arrives dark and early at 4:20 AM Saturday, and the weekend will be feeling like it. Fortunately, our weather is looking quieter overall for the weekend. Both Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies thanks to a brief visit from high pressure, but highs will be limited to the low and mid 20s. Expect lows in the teens and single-digits.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook