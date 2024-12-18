Snow in our Neighborhoods Through Rest of Work Week

LANSING, Mich. — Snowfall today looks to be on the lighter side as it moves north into the state of Michigan today. Light accumulations less than an inch are expected with possible mixing this morning. There might be some slick spots on the road, so stay weather aware when heading out the door today.

More snow moves into our neighborhoods tomorrow in the overnight hours. This batch of snow is looking to pack more of a punch wither heavier snowfall potential and possible travel hazards. Timing of this second batch is shifting where we have a possibility for some flurries during the early afternoon hours tomorrow. However, this could change. The main event begins in the overnight hours and throughout the day Friday.

Right now, we are tracking about 1-3" of snow in our neighborhoods through the day Friday beginning overnight Thursday. this could definitely bring some travel impacts to the commutes on Friday.

Temperatures continue to fall as we head into the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 20's. Overnight lows could cool into the single digits. Make sure to bundle up. We will begin to warm again once we head into the holiday week with above average temperatures favored. We have a chance to see some precipitation as we head into the new week. However, it is too early to talk number. We will continue to keep you updated.

