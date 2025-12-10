Snow eases up as more Arctic air pours into Mid-Michigan

WSYM Snowfall Reports, Tuesday night through Wednesday Morning

Accumulating snow has come to an end as today's clipper system has moved east of the region. North-northwest winds left in its wake will continue to produce mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated lake effect snow showers this evening and overnight. Of greater concern will be temperatures falling back into the middle and upper teens, which could lead to untreated wet surfaces and roads becoming icy. Watch your step, and continue to use caution on the roads through Thursday morning!

Thursday marks the beginning of another stretch of Arctic cold for our neighborhoods, but it is also shaping up to be the quietest day of the week. A small pocket of high pressure darting through the Great Lakes will give us partly cloudy skies in the morning, which will trend cloudier into the afternoon. A stray snow showers remains possible, but activity will be minimal. Highs will reach the mid 20s, with westerly winds at 10-15 mph making it feel more like the teens.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Friday is dry during the day, but our next disturbance will make its arrival sometime in the evening. Highs will reach the upper 20s beforehand, with snow showers breaking out after sunset. Occasional snow showers will continue overnight, leading to around 1" of new accumulation by Saturday morning. Friday night lows will dip to the middle teens.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Friday

More snow showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening as another disturbance skirts just south of the region. Snow showers will be most likely for neighborhoods south of Lansing, accompanied by even colder air that will keep Saturday's highs in the upper teens. Lows will plummet into the single-digits Saturday night.

Lake effect snow showers will be left in the wake of Saturday's disturbance, keeping the flakes flying for the second half of the weekend. Highs won't fare much better, holding around 20 degrees, with another round of single-digits lows on Sunday night.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Monday brings yet another disturbance through the Great Lakes. Latest trends have begun to shift the system a bit farther northeast, but the track is still close enough for the potential of snow showers in our neighborhoods. Highs will hang in the low 20s, then head for around 30 degrees on Tuesday with what currently looks like a snow-free day on tap.

