Snow diminishes overnight, still watching for Sunday snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Light snow will become increasingly intermittent this evening, but roads will remain slick or snow-covered at times across our neighborhoods. A cold front will sweep east of the region after midnight, bringing a rapid end to any leftover snow showers as lows dip toward the low 20s.

WSYM Snowfall forecast through Noon Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday as we get a chance to clean up from Friday's snow. We'll even sneak in some occasional breaks of sun, as highs trend closer to normal in the upper 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

Snow showers are still on the agenda for Sunday, but this disturbance is not looking to be as impactful as Friday's. Scattered snow showers will develop in the morning, with some additional activity coming in for the afternoon and evening hours. Some light accumulation will be possible where snow showers occur, but we expect less than 1" across our neighborhoods. Highs Sunday will peak around 30 degrees, breaking a more than week-long stretch of highs in the 20s!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Lake effect snow showers will linger on Monday and Tuesday as a fresh shot of Arctic air pours in from Canada. Temperatures will start in the mid 20s Monday morning, then fall throughout the day, headed for lows in the single-digits in some areas that night. Tuesday will only see highs get back to the middle and upper teens, so be ready to take some extra measures to stay warm.

