Snow and Winds Diminish Throughout the Day Today with Chance for Snow Friday

LANSING, Mich. — A Wind Advisory is still in effect Thursday morning throughout most of our neighborhoods except for Hillsdale County. This advisory is set to expire at noon today as winds will start to calm throughout the afternoon hours. We will continue to see wind gusts range from 40-45 mph through the morning hours.

These winds will impact our feels like temperatures as we head into the afternoon hours. Air temperature daytime highs today range in the mid 30's for our neighborhoods, but the winds will make it feel like the lower 20's. Make sure you are bundling up when heading out the doors today.

Our air temperatures will warm back into the upper 30's beginning Friday and continuing that trend into Saturday. Friday also brings another chance for precipitation in our neighborhoods. We are tracking the chance for snow in our southern neighborhoods along and south of I-94.

Timing begins in the early afternoon hours Friday and lasts through the evening hours with an end expected end a few hours past midnight. Precipitation type looks to stay snowfall, but we do have a chance to see some rain prior to mixing into a wintry precip type. We are still seeing some discrepancies in this timing and we could still see some changes ahead of Friday. We will continue to watch it closely.

However, with the lack of moisture, we are not expecting any heavy snow or ice accumulations. Main impacts would be possible slick spots on roadways for the Friday evening and Saturday morning commute.

We are also getting closer to the start of Daylight Savings Time where we will shift our clocks ahead one hour on Sunday, March 9th.

