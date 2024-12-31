Snow and rain to make for a messy end to 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a disturbance over the central Plains begins to drift toward the Great Lakes. As winds turn calm overnight, some patchy fog will be possible as cloud cover builds. Lows will settle in the low 30s by midnight, and then hold steady going into Tuesday morning.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Tuesday

We'll be ending 2024 on a messy note as the approaching disturbance pushes a blend of rain and snow in over southern Michigan. Spotty rain or snow showers around daybreak will become more widespread and persistent beginning around mid-morning. From there, periods of snow, mixed with rain will continue well into Tuesday evening with temperatures hovering a degree or two above freezing.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Tuesday

Roads will be slippery throughout the day, and could become slushy in heavier snow bursts. Most of our neighborhoods could pick up anywhere from 1"-2" of slushy snow, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. This includes any possible accumulation from a brief wave of snow showers on Wednesday morning.

WSYM Snowfall Potential through 7:00 AM Wednesday

Following those morning snow showers on New Year's Day, the first few days of 2025 look largely quiet. The biggest change will be in our temperatures. Highs Wednesday will hit the low 30s one more time, then we'll look for low to mid 20s Thursday through Sunday. Skies will generally be cloudy, the a chance for some early sun coming up on Sunday. A stray lake effect flurry cannot be ruled out through that stretch, but current trends keep the potential for snow to a minimum.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

