Smoky haze lingers, but a pleasant start to the weekend ahead

LANSING, Mich. — An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight for the following counties: Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Washtenaw. Smoke concentrations remain unhealthy for people with respiratory or heart conditions. Limit time outdoors, and keep windows closed for the time being.

Beyond lingering haze from wildfire smoke, partly cloudy skies will continue tonight. Temperatures will take a cool turn toward the low 50s, with a light northeasterly wind at 4-8 mph.

Partly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday, marking a pleasant start to the weekend. While air quality is expected to improve a bit at the surface, skies will remain hazy as smoke lingers over the region. Highs will be pleasant and near average in the upper 70s. Outdoor activities should be a go, but you may want to continue limiting any strenuous activities.

A new cold front sweeping in from the central U.S. will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms back to our neighborhoods on Sunday. Keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being outdoors, and be ready to head to cover if storms head your way. Highs will remain warm in the mid 70s.

The chance for a few showers and storms will linger on Monday and Tuesday, with highs gradually dipping into the low and middle 70s. Mostly sunny skies will then take over for the second half of the week as high pressure settles back in over the region. This will come with a big warmup, with highs heading for the upper 70s to mid 80s.

