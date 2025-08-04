Smoke lingers over our neighborhoods on Tuesday, heat and humidity build this week

WSYM Air Quality Advisory remains in effect until midnight Tuesday.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect until midnight Tuesday. Hazy conditions and unhealthy air quality will continue for the time being. Air quality will be most hazardous to people with respiratory ailments and heart conditions, but may be unhealthy for everyone at times. Continue to limit time outdoors as much as possible, and keep windows closed.

The high pressure system that brought both the smoke and quiet weather to the region over the past few days will remain in control tonight. Partly cloudy skies are expected along with lingering haze and smoke. Lows will settle around 60 degrees with light easterly winds at 4-8 mph.

WSYM Smoke Forecast, 5:00 PM Tuesday

Tuesday is more of the same song and dance. High pressure in control, partly to mostly sunny skies, with smoke continuing to linger over the region. Humidity will remain in check for now, but highs will turn a bit hotter toward the mid 80s.

WSYM Smoke Forecast, 6:00 AM Wednesday

Wednesday finally brings some improvement with the wildfire smoke. As high pressure finally departs to the east, our winds will pivot toward the south. While this will start to bring a more humid air mass in to the region, it will also help to push the smoke away to the north. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected, with a substantial drop in haze, but the added humidity could fuel a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will top the mid 80s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

The dog days of Summer take over Thursday through Monday as we settle into a stretch of highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. With the increased humidity, we're looking at heat indices climbing toward the mid 90s at times. The chance for thunderstorms looks to stay at a minimum until Sunday, with hit-or-miss summertime storms returning to the forecast into early next week.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 8/4/2025

