Smoke finally begins to clear as heat and humidity return to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A stray shower or small thunderstorm will be possible before sunset this evening thanks to some instability from a stalled frontal boundary overhead. The overwhelming majority of us will stay dry, but keep an eye on the sky if you're heading out to vote or just plan on being outdoors this evening.

Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight, along with some lingering smoke and haze. Despite a small increase in humidity, it will be fairly comfortable with lows falling to the low 60s.

High pressure continues to track away from the region on Wednesday, allowing our winds to pivot toward the south. This will finally begin to push the lingering wildfire smoke away to the north and east, improving air quality as we head into the second half of the week.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds as smoke levels drop, but we'll also be on the lookout for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s, with humidity levels continuing to creep upward.

Thursday and Friday offer up a similar forecast, with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for more hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s, with humidity pushing heat indices closer to the low 90s.

This weekend really leans into the dog days of Summer, with highs both Saturday set to reach the low 90s. Saturday brings a short respite from the chance for any showers or storms, but chances increase again on Sunday. Heat indices will reach the mid 90s, so be ready to keep cool and hydrated.

