Smoke clears out, temperatures cool off for the middle of the week

LANSING, Mich. — We are in for some welcome changes to our weather over the next couple of days, all starting with a cold front sweeping through the region tonight. We'll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures dipping to the low 50s. Breezy conditions will continue too, with WNW winds at 10-15 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Wednesday offers up some welcome refreshment as an unseasonably cool air mass spills in behind the cold front. Mostly sunny skies will take over, courtesy of high pressure moving south out of Canada. Highs will hold in the mid 70s with a dramatic drop in the humidity. Combined with good air quality, we'll finally have a chance to shut off the air conditioning and opt for open windows!

WSYM Overnight Lows, Wednesday Night

Then we double down on the cooler weather on Wednesday night, complete with a little taste of Fall! Skies will remain mostly clear, with winds diminishing as high pressure settles over the region. This will allow lows to take a dive into the upper 40s in many neighborhoods, setting up a crisp start on Thursday morning.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Mostly sunny skies will continue Thursday through Saturday as high pressure gradually drifts east. Highs will hold into the 70s on Thursday, then gradually climb back into the low and mid 80s on Friday and Saturday. Low humidity will keep things feeling comfortable, especially with lows in the 50s through Friday night.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Hot and humid weather returns for the second half of the weekend, along with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs Sunday are expected to top the upper 80s, with humidity trending back toward oppressive levels.

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