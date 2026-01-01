Slippery conditions this evening into a cold New Year's Day across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Snow will taper off this evening as a cold front sweeps south of the region. This will quickly give way to clearing skies after 9:00 PM, but roads will likely remain slick for the rest of the night. Temperatures will begin to dip sharply, falling to the low teens as we ring in 2026 at midnight. Readings will wind up in the single-digits by daybreak, with NW winds at 10-15 mph pushing wind chills below zero at times.

The first day of the new year will be a cold one on Thursday. Following the bitterly cold start, temperatures will only return to around 20 degrees in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will give way to a few passing snow showers in the afternoon as another small disturbance passes through the Great Lakes. Winds will be lighter out of the west at 6-12 mph, but that will still be enough to keep wind chills in the single-digits for much of the day.

A few leftover snow showers will remain possible on Thursday night, with the chance for a few flurries early Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will take over from there, with highs topping out in the mid 20s Friday afternoon. We'll remain on the same course for Saturday and Sunday, settling in for a quiet first weekend of 2026. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 20s, with lighter winds taking over as well.

Temperatures are expected to trend a bit milder going into next week. Highs jump to the low 30s on Monday in the wake of a disturbance that could bring a few morning snow showers to our neighborhoods. We climb into the middle and upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday with another disturbance possibly bringing around of plain rain showers with it.

