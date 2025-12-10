Slippery conditions on the road today, as snow and a wintry mix fall

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday: Very slippery conditions out there on the road, so be careful as you are driving. We start out with snow, then we will see rain move in, changing to Snow as the temperatures start to drop around lunch time.

Temperatures fall throughout the day, dropping to the upper 20s by the evening commute. Winds shift from the southwest to the north at 8 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. New snow accumulation should stay under one inch.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies develop overnight with temperatures falling to around 15 degrees. West northwest winds remain breezy at 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday:

Partly sunny and cold, with highs right around 25°F. Light west wind at 10mph, but gusting in the low 20s.

Friday:

Partly sunny skies, with a chance for scattered snow showers during the day and night. Highs are expected around 26°F and lows again in the low teens.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs only about 19°F will make this a cold one, especially at night, as temperatures fall to about 6°F.

Sunday:

Partly sunny and bitterly cold with highs in the upper teens.

Sunday night drops to around 4 degrees.

Monday:

Partly sunny with highs in the lower 20s.

Monday night, mostly cloudy and dropping to the lower teens.

Tuesday:

A little milder with partly sunny skies and highs near 30.

