Slightly milder Friday before potentially dangerous cold early next week

LANSING, Mich. — A few spotty flurries will remain possible this evening, but otherwise quiet weather is expected into tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with lows dipping to the low 20s.

Sunshine might not prove quite as prevalent as we initially expected on Friday, but it is still in the cards. Cloudy skies in the morning may be accompanied by a brief flurry through midday, then we should get some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top the mid 30s, while increasing southerly winds keep wind chills down in the 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

A brief round of rain and snow is on tap for Friday night, tracking in from the southwest around midnight. Most of the activity will impact neighborhoods south of Lansing, but some of the mixed precipitation could stray north toward the I-69/96 corridor. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, and locations around I-94 could even see a complete changeover to rain before the system moves east by daybreak Saturday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 AM Saturday

Some leftover lake effect snow showers are expected Saturday morning in the wake of a passing Arctic cold front. These will taper off by afternoon, as temperatures fall from the low 30s in the morning to the low 20s and teens in the afternoon. This will be the beginning of the coldest air of the season thus far, and potentially dangerous cold for the early part of next week.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, Monday 3:00 PM

Lake effect snow showers will be possible Sunday through Tuesday as frigid air continues to pour in across Lake Michigan. Highs will be limited to the low teens on Sunday, and single-digits on Monday and Tuesday. Lows will fall below zero through that stretch, with wind chills plummeting to the negative teens to near -20 at times. Be prepared to take extra measure to keep warm, and cover up completely if spending any length of time outdoors.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 7:00 AM Tuesday

