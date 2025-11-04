Slight shower chance on Wednesday as breezy conditions return to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies early this evening will see some brief clearing for a few hours after sunset. A small disturbance over the Dakotas will head our way late tonight, dragging a cold front with it as we head into Wednesday. This could produce a stray shower or two closer to daybreak, but overall chances for rain remain very low. It will be a milder night compared to the past couple of weeks, with lows only falling to the mid 40s.

WSYM Overnight Lows, Tonight

The cold front passing through on Wednesday will keep the chance for an isolated showers going until about midday, giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Highs are expected remain mild, climbing to the upper 50s before the front passes through. It will also be a blustery day again, with SW winds increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Gusts, 12:00 PM Wednesday

Temperatures dip a bit on Thursday thanks to Wednesday's passing cold front, but the change won't be that drastic...yet. Highs Thursday will hold around average in the low 50s, with mostly cloudy skies expected.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 11/4/2025

Friday kicks off a series of disturbances that will be moving through the Great Lakes throughout the weekend. Expect scattered showers to cap off the work week, with one more day of highs in the upper 50s. From there, progressively colder air will be dragged into the region, but we'll sneak in a dry day on Saturday as highs fall back to the upper 40s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Sunday

We'll continue to cool on Sunday, with highs struggling to reach the low 40s. A clipper system passing over the region will bring another wave of showers with it, and it will likely be cold enough to produce some of our first snow showers of the season. That chance for continue into Monday as more arriving cold air is likely to keep highs in the upper 30s, and could stir up the first lake effect snow outbreak of the season. We'll continue to keep a close eye on this throughout the week, so make sure to stay tuned for updates!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.