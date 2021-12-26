Slick travel anticipated for Monday morning commutes

LANSING, Mich. — Allow for extra travel time and take it slow during Monday morning commutes! A messy system is moving into West Michigan early Monday morning, expected to bring a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain.

Snow showers will be the initial precipitation type, moving into West Michigan after 2 a.m. Monday. Snow showers will persist for the majority of the early morning hours, leading to minor accumulations. Most models are indicating snow totals between 1 to 2 inches by Monday morning.

By Monday morning commute time, snow showers will transition over to freezing rain. This is represented by the locations in pink, where models are indicating about a tenth of an inch of freezing rain and ice accumulation. This will lead to slick roadways and sidewalks.

Freezing rain showers gradually push north of I-96 by 10 a.m. Monday morning, replaced by light rain showers.

Here's a look at the latest snow accumulation model, with most locations in West Michigan receiving just over an inch of snowfall. Locations along and north of I-96 have the best chance of seeing higher snow accumulation totals.

